Preview: Georgia at Kentucky

Kentucky opens the most important month in the program’s recent history Saturday by hosting Georgia, and the Wildcats have an opportunity to make November very meaningful. A victory against the Bulldogs would make Kentucky bowl eligible for the first time since 2010, clinch a winning record in SEC play for the first time since 1977, and keep the Wildcats within striking distance of Florida in the race for the SEC East title.

“It is good to win some games and win a close game here or there,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters as the Wildcats, who have won five of their past six, stress they are not getting caught up in the rare success surrounding the program. Georgia also is in an unfamiliar spot entering the home stretch, but for all the wrong reasons. The Bulldogs’ heralded rushing attack was held to 21 yards in last week’s loss to Florida, the fourth defeat in the past five games. “We’re not maximizing anybody on offense because we’re really not getting a lot of production out of anybody right now,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -2.5

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-4, 2-4 SEC): The Bulldogs’ high hopes entering the season rested on a stable of running backs, but in the past two games (losses to Vanderbilt and Florida), Nick Chubb has gained just 60 yards on 25 carries while Sony Michel has totaled 30 yards on 16 carries. Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason has shown flashes of brilliance at times, but completed only 15-of-33 attempts for 143 yards last week. Defensive back Dominick Sanders intercepted his 11th career pass against the Gators, but Georgia ranks last in the SEC in red zone defense, allowing 19 touchdowns and five field goals.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-3, 4-2 SEC): The Wildcats’ rushing attack, featuring Stanley Williams, Jojo Kemp and Benny Snell Jr., averages 219.5 yards per game (fifth in the SEC; 30th nationally) and 299 yards per contest during Kentucky’s current three-game winning streak. Snell rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns last week as the Wildcats pounded Missouri for 377 yards rushing – the school’s highest total against a SEC opponent since 1953. Kentucky’s defense, which allowed 43.7 points per game through the first three weeks, has limited opponents to 23.2 points per game in the last six contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia DL DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle (high ankle sprain) is questionable for Saturday, while WR Riley Ridley (sprained ankle) is expected to play.

2. Kentucky has won 31 games in a row when leading after three quarters, dating back to 2008.

3. The Bulldogs own a six-game winning streak against the Wildcats and lead the all-time series 55-12-2.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 31, Georgia 24