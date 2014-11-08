Kentucky didn’t have a prayer against Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The days leading up to his team’s game at Kentucky weren’t pleasant ones for Georgia head coach Mark Richt.

Following his team’s disappointing loss to Florida, Richt joked that he received some “extra prayers” from parishioners at church last Sunday.

The Wildcats could have used some Saturday after the Bulldogs put forth their most impressive offensive effort of the year to roll to a 63-31 victory, keeping their hopes alive for an SEC East crown.

To make that happen, Georgia will have to beat Auburn next week at Sanford Stadium and hope Missouri loses one of its three remaining SEC games.

“We played about as good as we had practiced for that team,” Richt said. “It was a good day.”

It was certainly a day to pad the stats.

The No. 20 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia (7-2, 5-2 in the SEC) piled up 559 yards of offense, an effort that included outstanding performances from quarterback Hutson Mason and freshman running back Nick Chubb.

A fifth-year senior, Mason completed 13 of 16 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns, while Chubb continued to show he’s more than a capable stand-in for suspended Todd Gurley by rushing 13 times for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Freshman Sony Michel, meanwhile, marked his return since missing four games because of a shoulder injury by rushing for 84 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown run of 23 yards.

Former Bulldog commitment Stanley Williams led the Wildcats (5-5, 2-5) with 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough as Georgia’s 62 points represented the most its scored in an SEC game since 1942 when it beat Florida, 75-0.

Gurley will be eligible to return for next Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and rival Auburn.

”I know I haven’t taken his spot,“ Chubb said of Gurley. ”I am looking forward to getting Todd back on the field and playing with him. I miss him out there.

“We also got Sony back, which took a lot off my shoulders. It felt good.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops did not sugarcoat his team’s effort.

”It was a very embarrassing effort by our team, our coaching staff, starting with myself,“ Stoops said. ”It’s not acceptable. I‘m just very disappointed in the way we played, the way we’re playing.

“Like I said, embarrassing is the word that comes to mind.”

Georgia certainly didn’t need Gurley in this one, as along with an offense that was clicking, the Bulldogs also received a memorable effort on special teams from freshman Isaiah McKenzie.

After returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, McKenzie etched his name into the Georgia record book early in the third quarter when he brought back a punt 59 yards for a second score to mark the first time in school history a player has scored on two kick returns in the same game.

“I guess it’s just believing in what my coach tells me,” McKenzie said. “Last week I wasn’t hitting the right holes and going to the right places, but today I believed in what was called and hit the hole. It felt good.”

The first half was certainly entertaining.

McKenzie jump-started the Bulldogs with his kickoff return, but that was only the start.

By the time the halftime horn sounded, the teams would combine for eight first-half touchdowns, including a three-touchdown effort by Mason to put Georgia out in front, 35-24.

“We definitely felt we had a chance,” Kentucky’s Williams said. “We just came up short at the beginning and it changed the whole outcome of the game.”

After the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead, the Wildcats roared right back, scoring first on a three-yard run by Braylon Heard and again on a 38-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis after Georgia’s Quayvon Hicks fumbled a short kickoff.

From there, the teams traded touchdowns, first on a 23-yard pass to Malcolm Mitchell before Williams scored on a 56-yard run to bring Kentucky to within 28-17.

Georgia would answer, first getting a 55-yard run by Chubb to set up Mason’s second touchdown pass of the half to Chris Conley, only to have Kentucky answer with a 75-yard drive, capped by a one-yard scoring run by quarterback Patrick Towles with 16 seconds left to account for the 35-24 halftime score.

“We just had to keep banging away,” Richt said. “You have to be patient, strategic and physical. I think everybody bought into that.”

Towles later threw a touchdown pass to account for the final score of the game.

NOTES: The four touchdown passes established a career-high for QB Hutson Mason. ... Saturday’s loss leaves Kentucky (5-5, 2-5) needing one more victory in to become bowl eligible. The Wildcats close out their season against Tennessee and Louisville. ... RB Nick Chubb has rushed for at least 156 yards in each of his four starts in place of Todd Gurley.