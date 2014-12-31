Chubb helps Georgia race past Louisville in Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Not much more than a year ago, Nick Chubb was a dazzling performer in high school football.

A different platform hasn’t slowed him down.

It showed as Chubb earned Belk Bowl Most Valuable Player honors and ran for a Georgia bowl-record 266 yards in a 37-14 victory over No. 20 Louisville at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.

”I did a lot in high school, but it’s a whole different animal up here,? Chubb said. “I try to take advantage of all opportunities. It wouldn?t happen without the rest of the team.”

Chubb carried a season-high 33 times as the thirteenth-ranked Bulldogs finished 10-3. Chubb had a 30-yard sprint and an 8-yard touchdown scamper with 2:02 left.

“That last touchdown I was tired, but I got it in there,” he said. “You score, you get off the field.”

Chubb finished 17 yards shy of Herschel Walker’s single-game school record set against Vanderbilt in 1980.

Georgia starting quarterback Hutson Mason did his damage in the first half. After completing 10-of-15 passes for 148 yards, Mason didn’t play in the second half because of vision issues.

Chubb’s 82-yard run -- a Belk Bowl record -- on the first play after a punt pinned the Bulldogs at their 3-yard line set up running back Sony Michel’s 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“He showed everyone in the country that he’s pretty talented and a tough kid,” Georgia coach Mark Richt. “We know Nick is a great player. Kind of the timing of when Nick took over, he had to carry that rock a bunch. So going into this game, it wasn’t a mystery that he was going to be able to do something like this.”

Chubb finished with 1,547 yards this season, taking a major role after touted Todd Gurley’s suspension and season-ending injury. Chubb also kept the Cardinals off balance.

“He’s hard to tackle,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said. “There were a number of times we had numbers there and he made them miss.”

Chubb’s performance was a boost to the entire group of Bulldogs, who reached double digit wins for the 21st time in school history.

“Anytime you can get that yardage, that’s something you take pride in,” Georgia center David Andrews said.

By the end, the Bulldogs had 505 yards of total offense. For the season, Georgia posted a school-record 537 points.

“The plays are good if they execute them and they did,” Richt said. “We can run the football and we weren’t going to shy away from it.”

Georgia’s Marshall Morgan kicked three field goals, including a 41-yarder with 5:20 remaining.

Georgia safety Dominick Sanders intercepted two passes. Bulldogs safety Damian Swann picked off a fourth-quarter pass one play after Louisville’s defense made a fourth-down stop.

Georgia also lost safety Quincy Mauger to a second-quarter concussion and receiver Michael Bennett to a third-quarter knee injury.

The Bulldogs converted on 12 of 18 third-down snaps.

“We couldn’t get off the field on third down and that really hurt us throughout the night,” Petrino said.

Louisville (9-4), completing its first season as an Atlantic Coast Conference member, couldn’t crank up enough offense after scoring at least 30 points in its last five regular-season games.

Cardinals running back Brandon Radcliff scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter on a 10-play drive. Senior receiver DeVante Parker notched eight catches for 120 receiving yards, eclipsing 100 yards for the 10th time in his career.

Georgia, which led 20-7 at halftime, put together a strong second quarter, taking the lead on Morgan’s 41-yard field goal. Chubb’s tackle-breaking, 31-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 17-7 with 6:40 left in the first half.

Sanders made a 40-yard interception return to set up the Bulldogs at the Louisville 9. This time, Georgia settled for Morgan’s 22-yard field goal with 4:58 remaining.

Georgia got the ball back at the Louisville 31 when punter Ryan Johnson’s fourth-down pass on a fake punt was underthrown. On the next play, Cardinals cornerback Terell Floyd intercepted backup Ramsey’s pass at the Louisville 3.

Earlier, Georgia cashed in on its first possession with a touchdown as receiver Chris Conley caught a 44-yard touchdown strike from Mason. That capped an eight-play, 90-yard drive.

Louisville’s first scoring drive went 84 yards, with the highlight coming on tight end Gerald Christian’s one-handed grab in the back of the end zone of a Kyle Bolin pass. It came on a third-and-goal play from the Georgia 11.

The Cardinals completed only 21 of 44 passes as Bolin finished with 300 passing yards while completing 20-of-40 passes.

“When you call plays and somebody is covered, you have to throw the ball away,” Petrino said. “Our young quarterbacks will learn a lot from watching (footage) of this game. Our inexperience showed up a little bit.”

NOTES: This was the first meeting between Georgia and Louisville. ... For the first time, there was a Top 25 matchup in the Belk Bowl’s 13-year history. ... It’s a new era for the Belk Bowl by adding the Southeastern Conference providing one of the teams. ... Louisville lost to North Carolina State in the 2011 Belk Bowl. ... This is Georgia’s 50th bowl game, with its first postseason outing in Charlotte. The Bulldogs improved to 28-19-3. ... This was Georgia’s third ACC opponent of the season, opening by defeating Clemson and closing the regular season with a loss to Georgia Tech. ... Both teams posted November victories against Kentucky. ... Louisville RB Michael Dyer was removed from the team’s bowl roster because of academic issues. ... In days leading to the game, Georgia announced that standout RB Todd Gurley is entering the NFL Draft. He has been out with a knee injury, preventing him from playing in his home state’s bowl.