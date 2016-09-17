Preview: Georgia at Missouri

Georgia looked like an SEC championship contender in its season opener but struggled at home last week against FCS school Nicholls State, so which team will show up when the No. 13 Bulldogs open SEC play Saturday at Missouri? Even head coach Kirby Smart is not sure, telling reporters after Tuesday’s practice, “Today was so-so, not to my level of expectation by any means. We just need to keep pushing.”

There is plenty of room for improvement for Georgia, which escaped with a 26-24 win last week after a stirring come-from-behind victory over North Carolina in the opener. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock presents a big challenge in the conference opener after tying a school record with five touchdown passes while passing for 450 yards in last week’s 61-21 rout of Eastern Michigan. “He’s understanding what we’re doing on offense,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said to reporters in discussing the sophomore’s improvement from a shaky freshman campaign. “His pocket awareness is much improved. He’s got some calmness around him.” Georgia won last year’s matchup 9-6, holding the Tigers to a season-low 164 yards of total offense.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -7

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-0): Smart did not say whether freshman Jacob Eason (11-for-20, 204 yards last week in his first career start) or senior Greyson Lambert would start at quarterback. Junior tailback Nick Chubb rushed for 80 yards on 20 carries after a 222-yard performance against North Carolina in the season opener, but three turnovers led to 17 points last week, and the Bulldogs gave up three touchdowns and a field goal in the red zone. Sophomore defensive tackle Trenton Thompson recorded 11 tackles last week and has 3 1/2 tackles for loss through two games.

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-1): Improved play by the Tigers’ offensive line has sparked Lock’s hot start, as the sophomore has been sacked just once while passing for 730 yards – fifth among FBS quarterbacks. Four receivers – Chris Black, J’Mon Moore, Johnathon Johnson and Ray Wingo – have all reached the 100-yard receiving plateau in a game this season, helping Missouri rank 15th nationally in total offense per game (554.5 yards). Defense has been an issue at times as the Tigers have surrendered 461 yards per contest, but Missouri broke up 14 passes last week and senior cornerback Aarion Penton has interceptions in each of the first two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri picked up 15 first downs last week via the pass. The Tigers averaged just 5.9 passing first downs in Lock’s eight starts in 2015.

2. Bulldogs RB Sony Michel, who missed the season opener while recovering from a broken forearm, rushed three times for three yards and caught two passes for 5 yards last week.

3. Georgia is 3-1 against Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, winning both previous matchups at Missouri (2012, 2014).

PREDICTION: Georgia 28, Missouri 24