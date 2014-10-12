FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2014 / 4:23 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia 34, Missouri 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Georgia 34, No. 24 Missouri 0: Nick Chubb rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown while taking over for suspended star Todd Gurley as the Bulldogs handed the host Tigers their first shutout since 2002.

Hutson Mason went 22-of-28 for 156 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score for Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC), and Michael Bennett caught five passes for 53 yards and a score. The Bulldogs forced five turnovers and held Missouri to 0-for-7 on third-down conversions.

Maty Mauk struggled all afternoon for Missouri (4-2, 1-1), finishing 9-of-21 for 97 yards with four interceptions and losing a fumble. The Tigers managed only 147 total yards, including 50 yards on 22 rushing attempts.

Mauk threw interceptions on two of the Tigers’ first three possessions — both in Missouri territory — but the Bulldogs only came away with a 6-0 lead on a pair of Marshall Morgan field goals. Georgia found the end zone twice in the second quarter, though, as Mason capped a 71-yard drive with an 11-yard TD run and connected with Bennett for a 9-yard scoring toss and a 20-0 halftime lead.

Still trailing by 20, the Tigers finally drove into Georgia territory late in the third quarter, but Mauk’s fourth interception thwarted the drive and Brendan Douglas added a 15-yard TD run nine plays later, flipping into the end zone to make it 27-0. Chubb capped the scoring with a 9-yard TD run with 7:46 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri had not been shut out since a 38-0 loss to Kansas State in the 2002 season finale. … The Tigers had not committed five turnovers in a game since 2000 versus Colorado, the year before coach Gary Pinkel took over. … Georgia’s four interceptions were its most since a Sugar Bowl win over Hawaii on Jan. 1, 2008.

