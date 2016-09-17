Georgia Tech runs over Vanderbilt

Freshman fullback Dedrick Mills scored three touchdowns and helped Georgia Tech amass 511 total yards in a 38-7 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Mills, who didn't play last week while serving a one-game suspension for missing a team meeting, carried 14 times for 58 yards and scored on runs of 15, 4 and 5 yards.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia at Missouri

Quarterback Justin Thomas played only three quarters and ran 11 times for 84 yards and completed 6 of 13 for 136 yards and one touchdown, an 81-yard play action throw that fullback Marcus Marshall took the distance on the first play of the game.

Georgia Tech (3-0) rushed for 289 yards and threw for 222. The 511 total yards was the most for the Yellow Jackets since they went for 571 against Tulane on Sept. 12, 2015.

Vanderbilt (1-2) matched Georgia Tech's quick score with an 11-play touchdown drive that culminated in a 10-yard pass from Kyle Shurmur to Kalija Lipscomb.

The big play came early in the third quarter. Vanderbilt trailed 17-7 at the half, but took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Georgia Tech 28. The Commodores went for it on fourth-and-1 and failed when freshman Brandon Adams anchored an interior surge that limited running back Khari Blasingame to no gain.

Georgia Tech then drove 72 yards in 10 plays and scored on a 4-yard run by Mills. The touchdown gave the Yellow Jackets a 17-7 lead with 6:02 left in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech also scored on a 77-yard pass from Matthew Jordan to Clinton Lynch.

Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb, who rushed for 211 yards last week, was limited to 69 yards on 18 carries. Shurmur completed 17 of 26 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown and one interception.