No. 6 Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT): Aaron Murray passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns and became the SEC’s all-time leading passer, and Marshall Morgan booted a 42-yard field goal in overtime as the visiting Bulldogs rallied to preserve their SEC and national title hopes.

Already without leading rusher Todd Gurley, Georgia (4-1, 3-0 SEC East) lost backup Keith Marshall and receivers Michael Bennett and Justin Scott-Wesley to knee injuries. J.J. Green picked up the slack in the backfield with 129 yards and Rantavious Wooten caught a pair of touchdown passes, including a 2-yard score with five seconds left that forced overtime.

Rajion Neal rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns and put the Volunteers (3-3, 0-2) in position for their first win over a top-10 team since 2006, but two penalties set up Georgia’s tying score, and Alton Howard fumbled as he dived for the pylon to keep Tennessee scoreless on its possession in overtime.

Murray busted a 57-yard run to set up Brendan Douglas’ 3-yard run for a 24-17 Georgia lead, but Neal capped two long drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards to give Tennessee its only lead of the game with 1:54 left.

Murray led the Bulldogs 75 yards in 10 plays - aided by a personal foul and a pass interference penalty - and connected with Wooten to tie it. Howard’s dive for the pylon initially was ruled a touchdown but was overturned after a review to a touchback, and Morgan’s winning kick split the uprights.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee has lost 17 straight against top-10 teams and hasn’t defeated a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 21 South Carolina in 2009. … Murray passed former Bulldog David Greene (11,528) for the Georgia and SEC career records for passing yards. He needs 325 yards to pass Tim Tebow (12,232) for the SEC mark for total offense. … Georgia has won four straight meetings and five of the last six.