Georgia star RB Chubb suffers serious knee injury
October 10, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia star RB Chubb suffers serious knee injury

Georgia star RB Chubb suffers serious knee injury

Georgia sophomore running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Nick Chubb suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury on the first play from scrimmage during the No. 19 Bulldogs’ game at Tennessee on Saturday.

Chubb left knee bent backward after he landed out of bounds. The 5-10, 220-pound Georgia native was carted off to the locker room and did not return.

Chubb averaged 149 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his first five games this season after recording 1,547 yards and 14 TDs as a freshman.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
