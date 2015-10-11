Dobbs lifts Tennessee past No. 19 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - If you follow Tennessee, the inconsistency of quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been well documented.

However, when he’s on his game, it’s scary how good he can be.

Dobbs accounted for 430 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Volunteers to a come-from-behind victory over No. 19 Georgia 38-31 on Saturday.

“It’s awesome, having that trust of my teammates. I trust these guys with everything on and off the field,” Dobbs said. “I love my teammates. I’ll do anything for them. I tell them that all the time. We did a great job of having each other’s back - offense, defense, and special teams.”

Tennessee coach Butch Jones had no trouble singing the praises of his junior quarterback.

“It was just a very, very gutty performance. He made plays when we had to. I thought our receivers stepped up, made some big plays,” Jones said. “We were able to catch in advance. We talked about playing complementary football in all three phases. We gave them 14 points in the first half, but then you go on and you outscore a good football team 35 to 7. It speaks volumes.”

The loss wasn’t the only bad news of the day for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2).

All-SEC running back Nick Chubb suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury as he was being pushed out of bounds on the game’s first play.

Georgia coach Mark Richt said that team doctors are “hopeful” that no surgery will actually be required, although he is not yet quite sure.

“He was in pain, physical and mental pain, knowing he wasn’t going to be able to finish out this game because he had put so much work into it,” Richt said. “I really don’t know for sure. I‘m optimistic that it won’t require surgery but I can’t say that 100 percent.”

Chubb was noticed to be very emotional upon leaving the field, while CBS sideline reporter Allie LeForce said on Twitter that the Cedartown native briefly lost consciousness.

Trailing 24-3 late in the second quarter, Tennessee scored four straight touchdowns - the first two in 37 seconds and the final one coming on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dobbs to Alvin Kamara go put the Volunteers up 31-24 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs tied the game on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Greyson Lambert to Reggie Davis before Tennessee regained the advantage with 5:48 to play on a 5-yard run by Dobbs, who rushed for 118 yards and two scores while completing 25-of-42 passes for 312 yards three touchdowns as the Volunteers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) snapped a five-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

Georgia received one more chance with 1:47 to play after Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel kicked the ball out of bounds at the 1.

Amazingly, the Bulldogs got as close as the Volunteers 22 before running out of time as quarterback Greyson Lambert’s final throw to the end zone fell incomplete.

To Georgia’s credit, the injury to Chubb seemed to galvanize it, although for a while it appeared Tennessee would grab the early lead when Dobbs ripped off a 27-yard run to the Bulldogs 4. However, on the next play, running back Jalen Hurd had the ball knocked loose by Davin Bellamy into the arms of Leonard Floyd, who raced 96 yards for the first score.

Georgia tacked on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, followed by a 36-yard field goal by kicker Marshall Morgan and a 70-yard punt return for a score by wide receiver Reggie Davis to make it 24-3.

NOTES: Georgia played without WR/PR Isaiah McKenzie, who did not travel after pulling his hamstring last week against Alabama. ... Floyd’s 96-yard return was not a Georgia record. Last year, Damian Swann brought one back 99 yards against Georgia Tech. ... Tennessee has played 40 true freshmen over the past two years (23 in 2015, 17 in 2015), the most of any school in the nation.