Preview: Georgia at Vanderbilt

Ninth-ranked Georgia did not get to play a full game in its season opener due to lightning, but it heads into Saturday’s SEC opener at Vanderbilt having - for now - answered its biggest preseason question. Transfer quarterback Greyson Lambert was not required to throw often but looked comfortable when he did in the Bulldogs’ 51-14 rout of Louisiana-Monroe last week, passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns while effectively running Georgia’s offense in a game stopped by inclement weather with 9:54 remaining.

There were no questions regarding the impact of sophomore running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns to kick off his Heisman campaign. The Bulldogs, who averaged 41.3 points per game (eighth nationally) last season, rushed for four scores and will present a big challenge for a Vanderbilt defense that played well in a season-opening 14-12 upset loss to Western Kentucky. The Commodores’ issues were on offense, as they committed three turnovers and scored on only two of their five possessions inside the 10-yard line. Quarterback Johnny McCrary threw two critical interceptions and the Commodores were stopped on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS LINE: Georgia, -20.5

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-0): Chubb had plenty of help in the opener as several playmakers stood out, including Keith Marshall (73 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and Sony Michel (79 yards receiving, one TD). The Bulldogs only threw 14 passes in the opener as Lambert and backup Brice Ramsey were eased into the passing game. Outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (eight tackles) and Jordan Jenkins (seven tackles, one sack) were sharp in their season debuts.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (0-1): McCrary completed 18-of-34 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown against the Hilltoppers and added 66 yards rushing while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. A big positive for the Commodores was their defense, which held a Western Kentucky offense that averaged 44.4 points last season scoreless for the first 44 minutes in the first game since head coach Derek Mason took over defensive coordinator duties. Cornerback Torren McGaster, who led Vanderbilt with 56 solo tackles a year ago, recorded six in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Chubb has rushed for 100-plus yards in nine consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS.

2. Vanderbilt, which has lost eight consecutive SEC games, held only one opponent (Kentucky) to fewer than 20 points last season.

3. The Bulldogs have won 18 of their last 20 meetings with Vanderbilt, which recorded a 31-27 upset victory in Nashville in 2013.

PREDICTION: Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 14