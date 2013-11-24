(Updated: Updated Mornhinweg’s passing stats in 3rd graph. ... Minor edits.)

Georgia Southern 26, Florida 20: Jerick McKinnon led the way with 125 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Eagles piled up all 429 of their yards on the ground to stun the Gators.

Kevin Ellison had each of his three pass attempts fall incomplete but ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Georgia Southern (7-4), which averaged 7.9 yards per carry. William Banks fell just short of becoming the third 100-yard rusher of the day with 94 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Skyler Mornhinweg went 14-for-25 for 122 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start but had two passes from the Eagles’ 14-yard-line fall incomplete as time ran out. Kelvin Taylor rushed for 92 yards for Florida (4-7), which will not earn bowl eligibility and is guaranteed its first losing season since 1979.

The Gators finally started getting some momentum on offense in the fourth quarter and followed a field-goal drive with a three-play, 59-yard drive capped by Mornhinweg’s 46-yard TD pass to Solomon Patton that knotted it at 20 with 5:41 to play. The Eagles went back to the ground in response and churned up 75 yards, capped by McKinnon’s 14-yard score, but a second straight missed PAT by Younghoe Koo left the door open.

Florida took a 10-0 lead when Mornhinweg hit Patton with a 3-yard TD pass after the Gators had forced a fumble deep in Georgia Southern territory. The Eagles cut it to 10-7 at the break on Ellison’s 45-yard TD run with 2:01 left in the second quarter and took a 14-10 edge when Ellison’s 1-yard sneak capped a 75-yard drive to open the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida has lost six straight games and finishes out its regular season by hosting No. 2 Florida State next week. … The Gators had won the previous two meetings with Georgia Southern by a combined 100-28. … The Eagles closed out their season with a three-game winning streak.