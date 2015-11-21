Preview: Georgia Southern at Georgia

With Georgia Southern coming to town Saturday, Georgia will get a preview of the option running attack it will see next week against in-state rival Georgia Tech - but the focus remains on the Bulldogs’ offense, not their defense. Georgia found a way to generate enough points to down Auburn last week, but it took Isaiah McKenzie’s punt return for a touchdown to spark the Bulldogs to their second consecutive victory.

Coach Mark Richt told reporters Tuesday the Bulldogs again will start Greyson Lambert at quarterback, one week after the senior went 12-of-17 for just 97 yards. “We’re going to do whatever we thinks gives us the best chance to win,” Richt said. “We’re really not too worried about stats right now.” The Eagles have incorporated more passing looks into their option offense but still run the ball as well as anybody in the country, leading FBS with 378.9 yards per contest while ranking last in passing yards (64.1 per game). “We’re always going to run the ball a bunch,” Georgia Southern coach Willie Fritz told the media this week, “but we’re going to take some shots ourselves.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Georgia -14 1/2

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (7-2): Junior running back Matt Breida is one of the best running backs few people know about, leading the nation (minimum 70 carries) with 8.9 yards per carry and ranking 10th nationally with 14 rushing touchdowns. With Breida (2,742 career yards) and quarterback Kevin Ellison (2,497), the Eagles are one of two FBS teams – Ohio State the other – with a pair of 2,400-yard rushers. Safety Antonio Glover has six interceptions on the season, tying the school record.

ABOUT GEORGIA (7-3): McKenzie’s 53-yard punt return last week marked his fifth career return for a touchdown and his fourth punt return, tying school records in both categories. Since being benched in the Bulldogs’ 27-3 loss at Florida, Lambert is 18-for-30 yards for 161 yards and a touchdown while Georgia has added direct snaps to wide receivers in an attempt to spark a lethargic offense. Running back Sony Michel has averaged 22.2 carries per game since Georgia lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Southern owns one victory over SEC competition, upsetting Florida 26-20 in 2013, and held late leads against ACC foes Georgia Tech and North Carolina State last year before losing.

2. Georgia RB Keith Marshall, who has rushed for 12 touchdowns while battling injuries through his career, will not seek a sixth-year redshirt and plans to leave the program after this season.

3. The Bulldogs have won all five previous meetings with Georgia Southern, the last matchup a 45-14 Georgia victory in 2012.

PREDICTION: Georgia 37, Georgia Southern 21