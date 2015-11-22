Georgia 23, Georgia Southern 17 (OT)

Sony Michel scored on a 25-yard run in overtime, helping Georgia survive a stern test from Georgia Southern in a 23-17 victory on Saturday at Samford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia’s defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 on Georgia Southern’s first possession of overtime and Michel took a handoff right up the middle on the ensuing play.

Georgia Southern defensive back Caleb Williams, who sat out the first half after being called for targeting last week, scooped up a fumble and returned 62 yards for a touchdown that gave the Eagles their first lead early in the third quarter.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Georgia Southern (7-3) outgained the Bulldogs by 10 yards in the first half and squandered an early scoring opportunity when Younghoe Koo missed a 31-yard field goal.

Georgia took the lead on a 23-yard touchdown run by Isaiah McKenzie early in the first quarter.

The Eagles answered with LA Ramsby’s 1-yard dive into the end zone to tie the score with 3:47 left in the first half.

Georgia (8-3) capitalized on a muffed punt late in the third quarter and tied the score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Greyson Lambert to a diving Terry Godwin.