FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 23, Georgia Southern 17 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia 23, Georgia Southern 17 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia 23, Georgia Southern 17 (OT)

Sony Michel scored on a 25-yard run in overtime, helping Georgia survive a stern test from Georgia Southern in a 23-17 victory on Saturday at Samford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia’s defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 on Georgia Southern’s first possession of overtime and Michel took a handoff right up the middle on the ensuing play.

Georgia Southern defensive back Caleb Williams, who sat out the first half after being called for targeting last week, scooped up a fumble and returned 62 yards for a touchdown that gave the Eagles their first lead early in the third quarter.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Georgia Southern (7-3) outgained the Bulldogs by 10 yards in the first half and squandered an early scoring opportunity when Younghoe Koo missed a 31-yard field goal.

Georgia took the lead on a 23-yard touchdown run by Isaiah McKenzie early in the first quarter.

The Eagles answered with LA Ramsby’s 1-yard dive into the end zone to tie the score with 3:47 left in the first half.

Georgia (8-3) capitalized on a muffed punt late in the third quarter and tied the score on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Greyson Lambert to a diving Terry Godwin.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.