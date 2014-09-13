Preview: Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson will make sure the Yellow Jackets are not looking ahead to next week’s start of ACC play, given who the team hosts on Saturday. Georgia Southern – which won a pair of FCS national championships while being coached by Johnson from 1997-2001 – plays the Yellow Jackets in the first matchup between the two state schools, and the Eagles already have grabbed people’s attention in their debut season in FBS. Georgia Southern nearly knocked off ACC member North Carolina State in the season opener before losing 24-23, then hung 83 points on overmatched Savannah State last week.

“Focus on the one at hand,” Johnson told reporters during Tuesday’s press conference. “To be honest, I haven’t even thought about Virginia Tech,” referring to the Yellow Jackets’ ACC-opening opponent next week. Georgia Tech, which uncharacteristically passed for more yards than it gained on the ground in beating Wofford two weeks ago, returned to its running ways in last week’s 38-21 victory at Tulane as it finished with 344 yards rushing while scoring 21 points off turnovers. The Eagles have averaged 53 points in two games under new coach Willie Fritz.

TV: noon ET, FSN South, ESPN3. LINE: Georgia Tech -20

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-1): Quarterback Kevin Ellison runs the Eagles’ offense, which is option-oriented - but not to the extent of Johnson’s triple-option attack, and he surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing and passing last week. Ellison ran for 116 yards and Matt Breida added 87 against North Carolina State in a game in which the Eagles led until the final 1:37. Georgia Southern rolled up 684 yards of total offense last week - including 564 on the ground - as nine different players scored touchdowns.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-0): Six Yellow Jackets average more than 5.7 yards per rushing attempt - including quarterback Justin Thomas (6.1), who passed for 282 yards against Wofford before throwing just eight times last week. Running back Zach Laskey is 162 rushing yards shy of 1,500 for his career. Linebacker Quayshawn Nealy has made seven career interceptions, returning one for a touchdown against Tulane.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Yellow Jackets have been strong in the second half through two games, outscoring opponents 42-10 after halftime.

2. Georgia Southern P Ryan Nowicki is averaging 50.8 yards on his four punts this season - all against North Carolina State.

3. Georgia Tech has been tough to stop on third down, going 10-for-12 last week and ranking second in FBS with a 68.2 percent conversion rate.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 38, Georgia Southern 17