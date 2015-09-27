Georgia Southern 44, Idaho 20

Matt Breida shredded Idaho’s defense for two long highlight-reel touchdown runs, leading Georgia Southern to a 44-20 victory on Saturday night in the teams’ Sun Belt opener in Moscow, Idaho.

Breida finished with 179 yards rushing, scoring on runs of 83 and 66 yards. He eclipsed 100 yards on the ground for the third straight game and already has three runs of 80 yards or longer this season.

The Eagles (3-1, 1-0) were clinging to a 16-13 lead early in the third quarter when Breida took an option pitch and headed down the right sideline before cutting all the way back across the field for a 66-yard touchdown.

Georgia Southern extended its lead to 30-13 on Wesley Fields’ short touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan threw his second touchdown pass of the night late in the third quarter, a 44-yarder to Dezmon Epps that cut Georgia Southern’s lead to 30-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Linehan completed 20 of 35 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns for the Vandals (2-1, 0-1). Epps caught eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kevin Ellison had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles put away the Vandals.