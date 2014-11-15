FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navy 52, Georgia Southern 19
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Navy 52, Georgia Southern 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Navy 52, Georgia Southern 19: Keenan Reynolds rushed for a career-high 277 yards and six touchdowns as the Midshipmen trounced the visiting Eagles.

Reynolds also threw for 71 yards and a score for Navy (5-5), which racked up 394 rushing yards. Jamir Tillman hauled in a touchdown pass on his only reception of the game for the Midshipmen, who forced three turnovers and did not commit a single penalty.

Kevin Ellison was limited to 59 yards passing with an interception for Georgia Southern (8-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. Matt Breida ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns while Alfred Ramsby chipped in with a score for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern marched 75 yards on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead before Navy replied with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Reynolds. The Midshipmen pulled ahead by seven when Reynolds threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Tillman and they turned a fumble into three points to go up 17-7 at intermission.

Reynolds added another two touchdowns in the third quarter - including a 22-yard scamper - to put Navy on top 31-7. Reynolds scored three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter - on runs of 27, 15 and 39 yards - to finish with the single-game record for most rushing yards by a Midshipmen quarterback.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.