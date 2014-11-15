Navy 52, Georgia Southern 19: Keenan Reynolds rushed for a career-high 277 yards and six touchdowns as the Midshipmen trounced the visiting Eagles.

Reynolds also threw for 71 yards and a score for Navy (5-5), which racked up 394 rushing yards. Jamir Tillman hauled in a touchdown pass on his only reception of the game for the Midshipmen, who forced three turnovers and did not commit a single penalty.

Kevin Ellison was limited to 59 yards passing with an interception for Georgia Southern (8-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. Matt Breida ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns while Alfred Ramsby chipped in with a score for the Eagles.

Georgia Southern marched 75 yards on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead before Navy replied with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Reynolds. The Midshipmen pulled ahead by seven when Reynolds threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Tillman and they turned a fumble into three points to go up 17-7 at intermission.

Reynolds added another two touchdowns in the third quarter - including a 22-yard scamper - to put Navy on top 31-7. Reynolds scored three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter - on runs of 27, 15 and 39 yards - to finish with the single-game record for most rushing yards by a Midshipmen quarterback.