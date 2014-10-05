(Updated: CORRECTING: Ellison’s rushing yards in Para 1 and Georgia Southern’s rushing yards in Para 2.)

Georgia Southern 36, New Mexico State 28: Quarterback Kevin Ellison ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Eagles rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Aggies in Sun Belt Conference play.

Alfred Ramsby rushed for 136 yards and a score while Matt Breida finished with 96 on the ground for Georgia Southern (4-2, 3-0 Sun Belt), which trailed 14-0 after one quarter. The Eagles totaled 419 yards rushing – more than 37 above their average – and Ellison went 3-of-13 for 18 yards through the air.

Tyler Rogers completed 34-of-48 passes for 329 yards but tossed three interceptions for New Mexico State (2-4, 1-1), which has lost four straight. Teldrick Morgan gained 100 yards on 10 receptions and Brandon Betancourt ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Aggies – the second with 20 seconds remaining.

Georgia Southern took control in the third quarter as Ramsby ran seven yards for the go-ahead score and Deion Stanley’s interception set up a 1-yard TD run by Ean Days for a 29-14 lead. Betancourt’s first touchdown brought the Aggies within eight with 3:58 left before Ellison scampered 32 yards for a TD only 1:24 later.

New Mexico State drove 99 yards on its second possession - the final eight coming on Xavier Hall’s touchdown run - and Larry Rose III ran three yards for another score in the opening quarter. Ellison scored on a 7-yard run and Alex Hanks booted field goals of 23 and 45 yards in the second as the Eagles closed within 14-12 at intermission.