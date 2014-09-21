Georgia Southern 28, South Alabama 6: Matt Breida rushed for 187 yards and a pair of scores to lift the Eagles over the host Jaguars in a Sun Belt opener for both squads.

Kevin Ellison passed for 85 yards and rushed for another 96 yards and a touchdown, and Alfred Ramsby added 26 yards rushing and a score for Georgia Southern (2-2, 1-0), which outgained South Alabama 335-147 on the ground. The Eagles’ defense held the Jaguars to 3-of-14 on third-down and Edwin Jackson and Robert Brice recorded one interception apiece.

Brandon Bridge struggled with accuracy, completing just 38 percent of his passes while throwing two interceptions for South Alabama (1-2, 0-1). Shavarez Smith caught Bridge’s only touchdown pass to go along with 69 yards on four catches and Kendall Houston added 38 yards rushing.

Breida’s 64-yard TD run as time expired in the first stanza came after nearly 15 minutes of scoreless action as both offenses appeared to struggle out of the gate.

Ramsby punched in a score from a yard out, capping off a seven-play, 85-yard drive for Georgia Southern in the second quarter and Bridge responded with a 28-yard scoring strike before intermission to pull the Jaguars within 14-6 but Aleem Sunanon missed the extra point.

Georgia Southern’s defense shut out the Jaguars in the second half, intercepting Bridge twice and holding South Alabama to 93 yards on offense. Breida crossed the goal line a second time in the third quarter for a 1-yard score and Ellison called his own number in the final stanza on a 6-yard scamper.