Georgia Southern 28, Texas State 25: Matt Breida rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Eagles remained unbeaten in conference play with their seventh consecutive victory.

Matt Dobson returned an interception 102 yards for a touchdown and Georgia Southern (8-2, 7-0 Sun Belt) held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Quarterback Kevin Ellison rushed for 62 yards for the Eagles, which was limited to nine first downs and 268 total yards.

Tyler Jones finished 30-of-51 for 302 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bobcats (5-4, 3-2), who lost for the second time in six games. Brandon Smith had eight catches for 97 yards while Lawrence White and Ryan Carden each had a TD reception for Texas State.

Breida and Alfred Ramsby each had short touchdown runs as the Eagles took a 14-3 lead into halftime before extending it on Breida’s 43-yard scoring jaunt early in the third quarter. Jones responded with a 32-yard strike to Carden and drove the Bobcats to the 1 before Dobson stepped in front of a pass in the end zone and brought it back the other way on the final play of the quarter for a 28-10 lead.

Robert Lowe capped a 13-play, 87-yard drive by scoring from the 1 with 6:25 to play before Jones drove his team 82 yards in less than two minutes, connecting with White in the left corner of the end zone to cut the deficit to three with 1:05 remaining.