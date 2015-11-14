Georgia Southern 45, Troy 10

Georgia Southern rushed for 325 yards and overcame an early 10-0 deficit to beat host Troy 45-10 Saturday in Troy, Ala.

Matt Breida and Myles Campbell had touchdown runs in the first half, and Ellison threw a 23-yard scoring pass to tight end James Dean, as the Eagles took a 24-10 lead into halftime. It was the first TD catch from a Georgia Southern tight end since the 2013 season.

Ellison suffered a quad contusion in the first half but played through it. He completed 2-of-4 passes for 58 yards with a touchdown and added 77 yards on the ground, but lost a fumble early in the first quarter that produced Troy’s only touchdown of the game and gave the Trojans a 10-0 lead.

The Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) got touchdowns from LA Ramsby and Chaz Thornton as they pulled away in the second half.

Georgia Southern converted on fourth down four times and has converted on 11 straight fourth-down conversions overall.

Troy (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) finished with 212 total yards and did not score an offensive touchdown.

The Eagles have bounced back from their only Sun Belt Conference loss with two straight wins. They travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs next week.

Georgia Southern senior cornerback Caleb Williams recorded his fourth interception of the season in the first half, but was ejected in the second half after being called for targeting. He’ll miss the first half of the Georgia game.