Preview: Georgia Southern at West Virginia

West Virginia’s first three seasons in the Big 12haven’t exactly gone as planned with the Mountaineers posting an 11-16 league recordwhile going 18-20 overall. Now armed with one of his most experienced rostersin his five seasons with the program, coach Dana Holgorsen’s Mountaineers areaiming higher this season, which begins with Saturday’s home game against defendingSun Belt champion Georgia Southern.

In all, 24 returning West Virginia players madeat least one start last season. That includes quarterback Skyler Howard, leadingrushers Rushel Shell and Wendell Smallwood and a dozen players on a defensiveunit which ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring in league play (27.1 points) and third in total defense (395.1 yards). “Obviously Iam the most excited in this room to see how the offense and defense doesagainst somebody else,” Holgorsen said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to watchthese guys play.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Network. LINE: WestVirginia -19.5.

ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN (2014: 9-3): The Eagles’first full season at FBS level was an unqualified success as they went unbeatenin Sun Belt play (8-0) while leading the nation in rushing (381.1 yards pergame) and the conference in scoring (39.1 points) and total offense (488.2yards). Georgia Southern’s attack is unconventional to say the least as it runsa read triple-option out of the shotgun. The opening two games will be a test,though, with first-time starting quarterback Favian Upshaw filling in for 2014All-SBC second-team quarterback Kevin Ellison, who will serve an academicsuspension.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (2014: 7-6): Among the few playersnot returning for the Mountaineers is wide receiver Kevin White, who led theBig 12 with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior JordanThompson is back, though, after catching 49 passes in nine starts last seasonand he’ll be one of the prime targets for Howard, who made four appearances andstarted the final two games last season for injured starter Clint Trickett. Defensively,leading tackler Nick Kwiatkoski returns and is moving from weak-side to strong-sidelinebacker, while safety Karl Joseph anchors an experienced and talentedsecondary and joins Kwiatkoski on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia is 30-4-1 in season openers atMilan Puskar Stadium and has won 11 straight home openers overall.

2. Mountaineers K Josh Lambert, a Groza Awardfinalist last season, led the nation with 2.31 field goals made per game and setan NCAA record for most 40-yard-plus field goals (16) made in a season.

3. Georgia Southern last year became the thirdprogram to win a conference title in its first season at the FBS level.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 38, Georgia Southern 18