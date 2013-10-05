Preview: Georgia State at Alabama

One team has a realistic chance to stand between No.1 Alabama and an undefeated regular season, and visiting Georgia State won’t be that team in Saturday’s nonconference game. Nick Saban’s team faces only one opponent currently ranked in the Top 25 the rest of the way, but before they face No. 10 Louisiana State on Nov. 9, they must take care of the Panthers, who have never beaten an FBS team. “We respect every opponent we play regardless of their record,” Saban told reporters. “Our focus needs to be on what we need to do to improve as a team.”

Unlike Alabama, which has fielded team since 1892 and captured 15 national titles, the Panthers are in just their fourth season and first in the FBS. After winning nine games in their first two seasons in the FCS, the Panthers slipped to 1-10 last year and are in search of their initial victory this season under first-year coach Trent Miles. The Panthers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter last week against Jacksonville State before suffering their eighth straight defeat, losing 32-26 in overtime.

TV: 12:21 p.m. ET, SEC, ESPN3. LINE: Alabama -55.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (0-4): Senior wide receiver Albert Wilson is off to a strong start with 22 catches for 457 yards and four touchdowns, and currently leads all active FBS players in yards per catch with a 19.6 career average. Wilson also ranks fourth among active FBS players in all-purpose yards, and Robert Davis, one of 13 freshmen to see action this season for the Panthers, has 17 grabs for 241 yards and one score. Sophomore Ronnie Bell has taken the majority of the snaps at quarterback, and has five touchdown passes and three interceptions to go with a 45.7 completion percentage.

ABOUT ALABAMA (4-0, 2-0 SEC): The Crimson Tide, who enter this game on a seven-game win streak, are a combined 26-3 against their final eight opponents in the previous five seasons, including a 63-7 win over Georgia State in 2010. Two of the losses came at the hands of LSU in 2010 and 2011, the latter being A.J. McCarron’s first season as the starting quarterback. McCarron has six touchdowns and three interceptions, which is as many as he threw all of last season in 314 attempts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama ranks 13th in the nation in points allowed at 14.5 per game.

2. Georgia State has its home games in the Georgia Dome, one of eight teams in Division I to play in an NFL stadium.

3. Former Alabama head coach Bill Curry guided the Panthers in their first three seasons.

PREDICTION: Alabama 56, Georgia State 0