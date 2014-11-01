Appalachian State 44, Georgia State 0: Sophomore Marcus Cox rushed for a career-high 250 yards and three touchdowns as the host Mountaineers blitzed the Panthers.

Ricky Fergerson added 123 yards and a TD on 14 carries as Appalachian State (3-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) amassed 469 yards on the ground and held the ball for more than 38 1/2 minutes. Taylor Lamb and Simms McElfresh also ran for a touchdown apiece as the Mountaineers won their second in a row following a four-game losing streak.

Nick Arbuckle finished 8-of-17 for 47 yards with an interception for Georgia State (1-8, 0-6), which was held to 62 total yards in absorbing its eighth consecutive defeat.

Cox and Lamb had rushing TDs to stake Appalachian State to a 13-0 first-quarter lead before a fumble led to Cox’s second touchdown less than 2 1/2 minutes into the second for a 20-0 advantage. McElfresh scampered 13 yards on a fake field goal to push the lead to 27-0 at the break.

Cox, who went over 100 yards midway through the second quarter, tacked on his third TD with a 5-yard run early in the third before setting up Bentlee Critcher’s 26-yard field goal with a 76-yard run.