Arkansas State 48, Georgia State 34

Arkansas State quarterback Fredi Knighten led two fourth-quarter scoring drives rallying the Red Wolves to a 48-34 win over visiting Georgia State on Saturday in a back-and-forth Sun Belt Conference battle.

Georgia State (2-5, 1-2), a more-than-two-touchdown underdog, hung tough on the road. The Panthers led 34-27 heading into the fourth quarter, after Marquan Greene returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It is the fourth kickoff return for a touchdown in Georgia State history.

But Knighten threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tres Houston, and running back Johnston White scored on his second touchdown run of the game to put Arkansas State ahead 41-34 with 8:15 to play.

All-purpose back Warren Wand sealed the comeback win for the Red Wolves (5-3, 4-0 Sun Belt) with a 60-yard touchdown run.

Knighten completed 21 of 29 passes for 224 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.

Panthers quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw two touchdowns to tight end Keith Rucker in the first half. Cornerback Chandler Sullivan returned an interception 25 yards for a score, and running back Demarcus Kirk had a short touchdown run as Georgia State took a 27-20 lead into halftime.

Arbuckle completed 23 of 43 passes for 390 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It was the sixth game the senior has eclipsed 300 yards passing.

Georgia State standout freshman receiver Penny Hart caught five passes for 108 yards, his third 100-yard receiving game of the season.