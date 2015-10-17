Georgia State 31, Ball State 19

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle passed for 412 yards and Georgia State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-19 victory over Ball State on Saturday in Muncie Ind.

Arbuckle accounted for three touchdowns, and Georgia State’s defense came up with some key stops in the fourth quarter to hold off the Cardinals. It was Arbuckle’s fourth game this season with more than 300 yards passing. The senior clinched the win with a 68-yard completion to receiver Donovan Harden late in the fourth quarter that set up his second 1-yard touchdown run of the game.

Arbuckle threw a touchdown to receiver Robert Davis and ran for a score in the second quarter, helping the Panthers take a 24-10 lead into halftime. Davis set career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (125).

The Cardinals (2-5) cut the deficit to 24-19 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Neal to Jordan Williams early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia State’s Tarris Batiste intercepted the ensuing two-point conversion, keeping the Panthers ahead by more than a field goal. Batiste also had a quarterback pressure that forced a Ball State punt with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kyler Neal had a touchdown run for the Panthers (2-4), who won for only the third time since joining the FBS in 2013.