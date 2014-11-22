Preview: Georgia State at Clemson

The good news for Clemson in the wake of last week’s demoralizing 28-6 loss to Georgia Tech is freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson may still play again this season. It will not be Saturday however, as the Tigers host struggling Georgia State in what should be little more than a tune-up for their Nov. 29 rivalry contest against South Carolina. Watson injured his left knee in the first quarter against the Yellow Jackets, in his first action since breaking a bone in his hand Oct. 11.

A MRI revealed a sprained ligament and bone bruise, far better news than what Clemson feared when Watson crumbled to the turf in the first quarter. Cole Stoudt, who won all three starts he made in Watson’s absence, completed only three passes and had two interceptions returned for touchdowns before being replaced by Nick Schuessler. It likely will not matter who plays quarterback for the Tigers against a Georgia State team that snapped a 16-game losing streak in its season opener, but has lost its nine games since by an average of 22 points.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Clemson -40.5

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-9): The Panthers, in their fifth year of football and first year in FBS, rank last in the country in scoring defense at 43.8 points. Georgia State has been outscored 158-52 in its past three games after falling by 10 points or fewer in four of its first six defeats. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle has topped 300 yards passing four times this season and has fired 19 touchdown passes, as Georgia State ranks in the top-25 nationally in passing yards per game (287.7).

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-3): Watson’s ability to scramble adds a dangerous element to the Tigers’ offense, and he has passed for 12 touchdowns while completing 67.2 percent of his throws. The Tigers rank second nationally in total defense (262.1 yards per game) but surrendered 353 yards last week. Freshman running back Wayne Gallman has rushed for 289 yards in the past three games, including a pair of 100-yard performances against Syracuse and Wake Forest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers lead the nation in defending third-down conversions (25.7 percent).

2. Clemson has allowed more than 20 points in its three losses, and has surrendered 20 or fewer in its seven victories.

3. Clemson G David Beasley has been diagnosed with patellar tendon inflammation and could be back for the South Carolina game.

PREDICTION: Clemson 55, Georgia State 7