Dye leads Clemson over Georgia State

CLEMSON, S.C. -- After being sidelined by injury for the first eight games of the season, Clemson running back Tyshon Dye believed he had a lot to prove.

The redshirt freshman made a bold statement in that regard Saturday afternoon, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns to power No. 22 Clemson to a 28-0 victory over Georgia State at Memorial Stadium.

“We wanted to feature Tyshon,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We wanted to see where he was, and he responded.”

And how.

Dye carried the ball a career-high 20 times en route to the most productive day by a Clemson running back this season.

“I got winded a little bit, but once I got rolling I started feeling better,” Dye said.

Clemson improved to 8-3 overall while Georgia State slipped to 1-10 with its ninth consecutive loss.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia State at Clemson

Dye scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards in the first quarter as the Tigers methodically built a 28-0 halftime lead and turned the game over to their defense.

Clemson tuned up for the season-ending rivalry game against South Carolina by posting its second shutout of the season.

The Clemson defense, which entered the game ranked second nationally in total defense, did little to hurt its standing, limiting Georgia State to 155 total yards. It marked the fifth time this season that the Clemson defense has held an opponent to 170 yards or less.

Clemson’s defense also gave the offense a helping hand, intercepting three Georgia State passes, each of which led to Tigers touchdowns.

“You can’t turn the ball over three times to a defense like that, and then I consider it four times because we had something like a 10-yard punt,” Georgia State coach Trent Miles said. “With a well-coached team like that, you’re not giving yourself a chance. We don’t have a magical 28-point play.”

Dye’s second touchdown was set up by safety Korrin Wiggins’ interception.

Wayne Gallman, the only other Clemson running back to post a 100-yard game this season, scored on a 9-yard run with 4:36 left in the second quarter to push Clemson’s lead to 21-0 following an interception and 17-yard return by safety Jayron Kearse.

Senior cornerback Garry Peters got in on the act on Georgia State’s next possession, intercepting Panthers quarterback Nick Arbuckle and setting up Clemson at its own 47. The Tigers quickly capitalized, driving 53 yards in eight plays before scoring on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Cole Stoudt to wide receiver Mike Williams with 34 seconds left in the half.

Clemson’s defense took over the second half, limiting the Panthers to just 49 yards. Only eight of Georgia State’s 66 offensive plays were snapped in Clemson territory and the Panthers’ deepest penetration was Clemson’s 25-yard line.

“It was a great performance defensively,” Swinney said. “Two shutouts in one season hasn’t happened here since 1998.”

While the defense shined, the offense gained some confidence, too, following a lackluster performance in a 28-6 loss at Georgia Tech last week.

Stoudt completed 19 of 29 passes for 132 yards while wide receiver Williams got involved again after not recording a catch against Georgia Tech. Williams had a game-high seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

“We wanted a game to get back in rhythm and we feel like we did that,” Williams said.

Georgia State’s Arbuckle completed 13 of 29 passes for 115 yards and was under duress all day. Clemson, which leads the nation in tackles for loss with an average of 10 per game, had one sack and nine tackles for loss and limited the Panthers to just 1.2 yards per rushing attempt.

“They’ve got an excellent defense,” Miles said. “Great program. Great coaching staff. You get behind them and there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

NOTES: Clemson PK Ammon Lakip missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt with 8:38 left in the game, ending a streak of 13 consecutive field goals made over the previous six games. ... Clemson DE Vic Beasley extended his school record with his 30th career sack with 1:05 left in the third quarter. ... Clemson WR/KR Daniel Rodriguez, a U.S. Army veteran, had a career-long 26-yard punt return on Military Appreciation Day. ... Georgia State QB Nick Arbuckle completed 13 passes and is just one completion shy of the school’s career record of 227. ... Georgia State TE Joel Ruiz, who had 38 catches entering the game, was held to just one reception for six yards.