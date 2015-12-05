Georgia State 34, Georgia Southern 7

Georgia State got three touchdown passes from quarterback Nick Arbuckle and became bowl eligible with a 34-7 upset of Georgia Southern on Saturday in Statesboro, Ga.

Arbuckle completed 20 of 32 passes for 346 yards. The senior threw touchdowns to receivers Penny Hart and Robert Davis and tight end Keith Rucker, leading to Panthers (6-6) to their fourth straight win and a shot at the fledgling program’s first bowl game.

Running back Kyler Neal scored on two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for Georgia State.

What was expected to be an offensive shootout turned into a defensive battle in the first half. Arbuckle connected with Hart on a 63-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Georgia Southern answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back LA Ramsby, sending the game to halftime tied 7-7.

Hart finished with 129 yards on seven receptions.

Georgia Southern (8-4) entered the game with the No. 1 rushing attack in the nation, averaging 375.6 yards on the ground. The Eagles finished with only 135 yards rushing and saw star running back Matt Breida leave the game with a lower leg injury. Georgia State rushed for 146 yards.

Georgia State senior safety Tarris Batiste had two interceptions, highlighting an impressive defensive performance from the Panthers.