Idaho reaches eight wins with 37-12 victory over Georgia State

Quarterback Matt Linehan threw three touchdown passes and Idaho forced six turnovers in a 37-12 win over Georgia State on Saturday at Kibbie Stadium in Moscow, Idaho.

Senior tight end Trent Cowan caught two touchdown passes from Linehan, and Loyd Hightower returned a blocked punt for a score for the Vandals, who closed the regular season with four straight wins. They'll head to a bowl game with a chance to win nine games in a season for the first time since 1998.

Quarterback Conner Manning threw two touchdowns but was picked off four times in a season-ending loss for Georgia State (3-9).

Jayshawn Jordan had two interceptions of Manning, and Kaden Eliss and D.J. Hampton also had picks for the Vandals (8-4).

Jawan Nobles and Ari Werts caught touchdown passes from Manning in the first half. The Panthers were down 24-12 at halftime but didn't have answer for the Vandals in the second half.

It's a bad ending to a tough season for the Panthers, who just last season claimed the program's first bowl berth. But they lost their first four games this season and eventually coach Trent Miles was terminated in mid-November.

Veteran receivers coach Tim Lappano stepped in as interim coach and led the Panthers to an upset of Georgia Southern. But the Panthers could not back it up against the Vandals.

Linehan completed 15 of 19 passes for 126 yards with the three touchdowns, including an 11-yard to Callen Hightower to open the scoring.

Manning completed 22 of 37 passes for 266 yards. Robert Davis had nine catches for 112 yards, the 10th 100-yard receiving game of the senior's career.