Georgia State 34, New Mexico State 32

In a battle of struggling programs, Georgia State outlasted New Mexico State 34-32 on Saturday night in Las Cruces, N.M., snapping the Panthers’ 12-game losing streak and adding to the Aggies’ woes.

Georgia State quarterback Nick Arbuckle passed for 372 yards and two touchdowns, lifting the Panthers to only their second win since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2013. Perry Hart caught 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico State kicker Parker Davidson missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with 29 seconds to play.

Georgia State jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and, after Kyler Neal’s second touchdown run of the second quarter, led 24-13 at halftime.

New Mexico State quarterback Tyler Rogers found Tyrain Taylor for a 29-yard touchdown that trimmed the Georgia State lead to 34-32 with 7:47 to play.

Panthers defensive back Antreal Allen broke up a pass on the potential tying two-point conversion.

New Mexico State had one more possession and drove to the Georgia State 30, but Davidson couldn’t connect on the game-winner.

Taylor caught 10 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns for New Mexico State.

It was the 12th straight loss for the Aggies, who have won two or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.