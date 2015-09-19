Preview: Georgia State at Oregon

No. 13 Oregon returns home to face Georgia State on Saturday in a matchup of 1-1 teams, but the similarities end there in what figures to be an easy rebound for the Ducks. Oregon suffered a disappointing 31-28 loss at fourth-ranked Michigan State last week, and probably has to win out in order to have a chance at returning to the College Football Playoff. “The teams that played in the national championship had one loss,” said Oregon junior Bralon Addison. “We can’t let this affect us.”

Oregon, which reached the national title game a year ago with one defeat, saw transfer quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. pass for 309 yards and a touchdown in his second start since coming from Eastern Washington. Adams started slowly against the Spartans, throwing two costly interceptions before rallying the Ducks to a pair of fourth-quarter scores despite playing with a broken right index finger. Oregon may choose to play backup quarterback Jeff Lockie in advance of the team’s Pac-12 opener next week against Utah. Regardless of which Ducks signal-caller is taking the snaps, the challenge should not be anywhere near as difficult this week against the Panthers, who outlasted New Mexico State 34-32 for their first victory against a FBS school.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -45.5

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-1): The Panthers face a very difficult task in slowing an Oregon offense averaging 581.5 yards and 44.5 points per game, but at least Georgia State comes in off a victory – the program’s second in its past 30 games. Georgia State accumulated a school-record 582 yards of total offense last week, sparked by quarterback Nick Arbuckle’s 32-of-43 passing performance for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Penny Hart caught both scoring passes and tied a school record with 11 receptions, finishing with 150 yards.

ABOUT OREGON (1-1): Adams has been solid through two games, passing for 555 yards and rushing for 100 more. The Ducks’ defense has surrendered 630 yards passing, but did stop the Spartans on two fourth-quarter drives to give Oregon a pair of opportunities to tie or win the game. Defensive back Arrion Springs broke up two passes for the second consecutive game while finishing with a career-high 13 tackles against Michigan State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Addison won Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt 81 yards for a touchdown against the Spartans; he finished the contest with 138 receiving yards.

2. Oregon has thrown at least one touchdown pass in its past 70 games, breaking the NCAA record previously held by Texas Tech (2006-11).

3. One week after a 2,600-mile round trip to New Mexico State, the Panthers will make a 4,200-mile round trip to play the Ducks.

PREDICTION: Oregon 67, Georgia State 14