(Updated: CORRECTS 14-7 to 14-10 in graph 5)

South Alabama 30, Georgia State 27: Brandon Bridge ran for 137 yards and threw for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lead the Jaguars over the visiting Panthers.

Bridge finished 11-of-32 for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and carried the ball 15 times for South Alabama (4-2, 3-1 Sun Belt), which won its sixth straight Homecoming game and third straight overall. Jay Jones provided 71 yards on the ground and Aleem Sunanon contributed three field goals for the Jaguars.

Nick Arbuckle was 23-of-40 for 311 yards and three touchdowns for Georgia State (1-6, 0-4), which was seeking its first FBS win in program history. Donovan Harden caught 10 passes for 132 yards and two scores as the Panthers dropped their sixth straight.

Duvall Smith capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with a one-yard TD that gave the Panthers a 27-23 edge with 9:48 left in the see-saw contest. However, Bridge scurried 65 yards before finding Danny Woodson two plays later for an 18-yard score with 4:02 left and the defense made it hold up.

Arbuckle threw two TD passes to provide Georgia State a 14-10 halftime lead, but Bridge got the Jaguars back in front with a 15-yard strike to Shavarez Smith. Arbuckle connected with Harden again for 5 yards before Sunanon delivered field goals from 28 and 43 yards out for a 23-21 advantage 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.