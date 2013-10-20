(Updated: 301 to 296 and 7.3 to seven in 2nd graph)

Texas State 24, Georgia State 17: Robert Lowe rushed for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown and Chris Nutall added 90 yards and two scores as the host Bobcats held on for their first Sun Belt Conference victory.

Texas State (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) rolled up a season-high 296 rushing yards, Lowe leading the way with his fourth 100-yard game of the year. The Bobcats averaged seven yards per rush and had three runs of 34 yards or more.

Ronnie Bell went 20-of-36 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 30 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Georgia State (0-7, 0-2), which has lost three of its last four games by seven or fewer points. Albert Wilson caught seven passes for a team-high 93 yards.

The Panthers drove 75 yards on their opening possession and took a 7-0 lead on Bell’s 1-yard touchdown run, but didn’t find the end zone again until the final second. Nutall scored on a 34-yard run to tie it at 7 with 2:04 left in the first quarter and snapped a 10-10 tie with a 3-yard plunge with 8:01 left in the game.

Damion McMiller’s interception set up Lowe’s 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 left to seal it before the Panthers cut the deficit in half on Bell’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Robert Davis with one second left.