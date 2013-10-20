FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas State 24, Georgia State 17
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 20, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

Texas State 24, Georgia State 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: 301 to 296 and 7.3 to seven in 2nd graph)

Texas State 24, Georgia State 17: Robert Lowe rushed for a career-high 177 yards and a touchdown and Chris Nutall added 90 yards and two scores as the host Bobcats held on for their first Sun Belt Conference victory.

Texas State (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) rolled up a season-high 296 rushing yards, Lowe leading the way with his fourth 100-yard game of the year. The Bobcats averaged seven yards per rush and had three runs of 34 yards or more.

Ronnie Bell went 20-of-36 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 30 yards and a touchdown on the ground for Georgia State (0-7, 0-2), which has lost three of its last four games by seven or fewer points. Albert Wilson caught seven passes for a team-high 93 yards.

The Panthers drove 75 yards on their opening possession and took a 7-0 lead on Bell’s 1-yard touchdown run, but didn’t find the end zone again until the final second. Nutall scored on a 34-yard run to tie it at 7 with 2:04 left in the first quarter and snapped a 10-10 tie with a 3-yard plunge with 8:01 left in the game.

Damion McMiller’s interception set up Lowe’s 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 left to seal it before the Panthers cut the deficit in half on Bell’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Robert Davis with one second left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.