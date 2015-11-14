Georgia State 41, Texas State 19

Georgia State quarterback Nick Arbuckle passed for a school-record 471 yards as the visiting Panthers racked up a school-record 643 yards of offense in a 41-19 rout of Texas State on Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.

Arbuckle finished 23 of 34 with four touchdowns and recorded his second 400-yard passing game this year to help the Panthers snap a two-game slide. The senior sat for much of the fourth quarter.

Georgia State receivers Penny Hart and Robert Davis each eclipsed 100 yards receiving, and Donovan Harden had two scoring receptions. Davis had a monster game with 177 yards on five catches with a TD. Hart also had a touchdown catch.

Tailback Taz Bateman added a rushing touchdown for Georgia State. The 41 points are the most the Panthers (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have scored under coach Trent Miles.

Texas State (2-7, 1-4 Sun Belt) has lost three straight games. Lumi Kaba kicked two field goals, and Robert Lowe rushed for 88 yards and a TD for the Bobcats. Quarterback Tyler Jones completed 29-of-52 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Georgia State has remaining games against South Alabama, Troy and Georgia Southern. The Panthers need to win out to become bowl eligible.