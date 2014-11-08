Troy 45, Georgia State 21: Brandon Silvers threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the host Trojans halted a three-game losing streak.

Silvers finished 17-of-21 for 111 yards and rushed for 54 yards and a score as Troy (2-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) gave retiring coach Larry Blakeney his 100th career home victory. Brandon Burks ran for 118 yards and a touchdown while Bryan Holmes had four receptions for 52 yards and a score to send the Panthers to their ninth straight defeat.

Nick Arbuckle completed 23-of-37 for 293 yards with three touchdowns and two costly interceptions for Georgia State (1-9, 0-7), which allowed more than 40 points for the sixth time in eight games. Lynquez Blair had nine receptions for 62 yards and two TDs while Todd Boyd added three catches for 91 yards and a score.

The Trojans went ahead to stay on Burks’ 3-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first quarter and extended the lead to 21-7 on Silvers’ 31-yard scoring strike to Holmes following an interception by Ethan Davis. Mountres Kitchens picked off Arbuckle near the goal line late in the half to preserve the lead.

Arbuckle was sacked and fumbled early in the third quarter, leading to Silvers’ 30-yard TD run to make it 28-7, but the Panthers answered with a 13-yard scoring pass from Arbuckle to Blair. Troy pulled away from there, getting a 44-yard field goal from Ryan Kay before Jordan Chunn and Khary Franklin tacked on rushing TDs to extend the lead to 45-14.