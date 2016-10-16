Troy storms back to sink Georgia State

Georgia State rallied to take the lead over first-place Troy in the second half, but the Panthers couldn't pull off the upset in a 31-21 Sun Belt road loss to the Trojans on Saturday at Troy, Ala.

Georgia State quarterback Conner Manning threw three second-half touchdown passes, including a 65-yarder to Robert Davis that put the Panthers in front 14-6 early in the third quarter.

Troy (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) answered with 24 straight points, capped by quarterback Brandon Silvers' 29-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Douglas that gave the Trojans a comfortable 31-14 lead with 9:14 left in the game

Manning hit Ari Werts for a 14-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10 with 7:33 to play, but the Panthers would get no closer.

Manning finished 28 of 51 for 381 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Todd Boyd had a touchdown reception for the Panthers (1-5, 1-2).

Silvers completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Trojans, who won their fourth straight game. Troy's only loss this season came at No. 3 Clemson 30-24 in Week 2.

Georgia State was held to 119 total yards and was shut out in the first half. A pair of field goals from kicker Ryan Kay gave Troy a 6-0 lead at halftime.