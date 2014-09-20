Preview: Georgia State at Washington

Washington attempts to remain perfect on the season when it hosts upstart Georgia State on Saturday. The Panthers are in their second season as an FBS program and seem to be an overmatched foe for the Huskies of the Pac-12. Washington rolled past Illinois last week in its top performance under new coach Chris Petersen and linebacker Shaq Thompson earned conference defensive player of the week honors for returning both an interception and fumble for touchdowns.

The Huskies have 15 sacks in three games behind nose tackle Danny Shelton (nation-leading six) and defensive end Hau’oli Kikaha (five). Georgia State, coached by former Washington assistant Trent Miles, has been able to move the football consistently but lost 48-38 to Air Force last Saturday. The Huskies reinstated cornerback Marcus Peters after he was suspended for the Illinois game due to his actions during a game against Eastern Washington on Sept. 6.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington –35.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (1-2): The Panthers are receiving great production from quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who has passed for 1,121 yards and seven touchdowns through three games. He has three solid targets in tight end Joel Ruiz (15 receptions, 223 yards, two touchdowns) and wideouts Robert Davis (16-202) and LynQuez Blair (15-212-3). Inside linebacker Joseph Peterson (39 tackles) and outside linebacker Jarrell Robinson (five tackles for loss, two sacks) are Georgia State’s most productive defenders.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-0): Quarterback Cyler Miles has played well since returning from a suspension, completing 65.9 percent of his throws for 371 yards and two touchdowns in two games. Lavon Coleman has a team-best 242 rushing yards while wideout John Ross has 224 yards on just six receptions – an impressive 37.3 average. Shelton has a team-best 27 tackles, while Thompson had 23 and Kikaha has 17 for a unit that has been nicked up for an average of 449.3 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Huskies have scored 120 points – with 56 coming off turnovers.

2. Washington CB Jermaine Kelly underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Monday.

3. Georgia State QBs coach Luke Huard is the brother of former Washington QBs Damon and Brock Huard.

PREDICTION: Washington 52, Georgia State 26