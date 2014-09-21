EditorsNote: adds additonal details

Ducks squeak by Washington State on road

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Oregon survived a scare in the Palouse.

The second-ranked Ducks broke a fourth-quarter tie with Washington State when quarterback Marcus Mariota found wide receiver Keanon Lowe for a 6-yard touchdown with 5:33 left to defeat the Cougars 38-31 on Saturday night in a Pac-12 game at Martin Stadium.

“We’re 4-0 and this is a big win on the road,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “We had a lot of adversity. We did a good job seeing it through. A road win is a road win, so we will take it.”

Oregon remained unbeaten and snapped a two-game road losing streak dating to last year, but it wasn’t easy.

The Ducks trailed much of the first half, and the score was tied 21-21 at halftime and again in the fourth quarter before they pulled out the win.

Washington State tied the score at 31 early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Connor Halliday threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft.

The Ducks answered with nine-play drive that went 79 yards before Mariota hit Lowe for the winning score.

Mariota was 21-for-25 for 329 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 58 yards on 13 carries. Freshman wide receiver Devon Allen had seven catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns as Oregon had 501 yards of total offense.

“I didn’t really know what to expect for college football because I had not played yet,” said Allen, who has five touchdown catches in his first four college games. “Now that I am getting in the flow of things, it is like the football I have been playing for 14 years.”

Tied 21-21 at halftime, Oregon drove 60 yards on 12 plays and took more than five minutes off the clock before Matt Wogan missed a 32-yard field goal attempt early in the third quarter.

Washington State drove to the Oregon 38-yard line on its next drive before DeForest Buckner forced a fumble that was recovered by Arik Armstead to give the Ducks the ball.

Mariota scrambled for 28 yards on a fourth-and-10 that put the ball at the Washington State 8-yard line. On the next play, Mariota threw a touchdown pass to tight end Pharaoh Brown that put Oregon ahead 28-21 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

Washington State responded with a 74-yard drive before Quentin Breshears booted a 30-yard field goal that got the Cougars within 28-24 with 14:50 left in the game.

Oregon answered with a 34-yard field goal from Wogan to take a 31-24 lead with 11:04 left to play.

The Cougars tied the score 31-31 when Halliday tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cracraft with 8:57 left in the game.

Mariota led the Ducks back down the field and found Lowe for the winner.

Washington State moved to the Oregon 35-yard line on its next drive before facing fourth-and-13. Oregon linebacker Tony Washington sacked Halliday to give Oregon the ball with 3:34 left to play.

Oregon had third-and-1 at the WSU 47-yard line when Mariota threw a 27-yard completion to Brown to seal the win as the Ducks ran out the clock.

“I thought we played very hard,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “I thought we took a step in the right direction today. I think we need to just focus on practicing and improving.”

Halliday went 43-for-63 for 436 yards and four touchdowns as WSU had 499 yards of total offense.

“I think we played well, but we left a lot of plays out there,” he said. “I think that fumble in the third quarter hurt. We just have to make the play. We’re putting ourselves in good positions, we just have to finish.”

WSU scored first when quarterback Halliday went 5-for-5 on a 56-yard drive including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dom Williams that put the Cougars ahead 7-0 with 8:46 left in the first quarter.

WSU drove to the Oregon 11-yard line on its next drive and had a chance to pad its lead, but Breshears hit the upright from 29 yards on a field goal attempt.

On the next play, Mariota threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Allen to tie the score with 3:38 left in the first quarter.

The Cougars took away any momentum with a seven-play drive that went 75 yards before Halliday found Williams again for an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 to put WSU ahead 14-7 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

Oregon got another long scoring pass from Mariota, a 57-yarder to Lowe that tied it 14-14 with 12:57 remaining in the first half.

Oregon stopped Washington State on fourth-and-11 at the UO 31-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. Mariota drove the Ducks down the field and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Allen to give Oregon its first lead at 21-14 with 8:05 left before halftime.

Washington State tied the score when Halliday found Rickey Galvin for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 21-21 at halftime.

The Cougars Air Raid was more potent that the Ducks’ blur offense in the first half as WSU had 298 total yards compared with 210 for Oregon. Mariota, who had never been sacked more than three times in a game, was sacked five times in the first half while completing 7-of-10 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Halliday was 27-for-41 for 261 yards and three scores in the opening half.

NOTES: Oregon senior LT Jake Fisher, who suffered a knee injury against Wyoming last week, did not make the trip to Washington State. Freshman RT Tyrell Crosby moved to the left side and junior Matt Pierson made his first career start at RT. Fisher is one of three projected starters on the offensive line who missed the game. Junior OT Tyler Johnstone is out for the year with a torn ACL and junior G Andre Yruretagoyena missed his second straight game with a foot injury. ... Oregon added depth on the offensive line by moving Stetzon Bair from the defensive line to offensive tackle this week. ... Oregon CB Troy Hill returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game against Wyoming with a knee injury.