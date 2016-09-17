Preview: Georgia State at Wisconsin

Life is good in Madison thesedays as Wisconsin has quickly joined the conversation as being one of the topteams in a top-heavy Big Ten conference. And there are plenty of reasons tobelieve that the trend will continue Saturday when the 12th-ranked Badgers hostGeorgia State.

Wisconsin followed up its Week1 upset of LSU with a 54-10 pasting of Akron and can extend a non-conferencewinning streak that would be the sixth-longest in NCAA history at 37. The Badgersare 74-9 at Camp Randall Stadium since 2004 and shouldn’t be tested against thethird-year full FBS member school from Atlanta. Wisconsin running back CoreyClement said the team, unranked during the preseason, has remained grounded andthat "we want to do that every week no matter (where) we’re ranked. We have toapproach every game as if we’re not in the rankings at all.'' Georgia State’sfirst game against a Big Ten foe is part of a process that has seen the teamimprove from 1-11 in 2014 to a strong finish and 6-7 mark a year ago.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network.LINE: Wisconsin -34

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (0-2): ThePanthers’ defense struggled during a 48-14 loss to Air Force last week,surrendering 531 total yards while spending 45:14 on the field. Senior widereceiver Robert Davis has 166 career receptions, nine behind the program’sall-time leader and current Kansas City Chief Albert Wilson. Offensively,Georgia State will need much more than the 27 rushing yards it mustered againstAir Force to stay close with the Badgers.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (2-0): Defensehas done it for the Badgers as it has allowed only one touchdown, created fiveturnovers and stopped 17 of 20 third-down conversions through two weeks. Thereturn of linebacker T.J. Edwards has been a big boost, but the loss of juniorcornerback and top kick returner Natrell Jamerson (leg) for at least the nextmonth is tough news for a team that plays four Big Ten foes ranked in the top11 before the end of October. Running back Corey Clement ran 21 times for 111yards last week before leaving with what was deemed as a non-serious injury tohis left leg late in the second quarter.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin ranks secondnationally in time of possession at 38:54.

2. Georgia State increased itswin total by five from 2014 to 2015, a margin topped only by Southern Miss andWashington State (six).

3. Only seven of the top 46players listed on Wisconsin’s depth chart are seniors.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 56, Georgia State 6