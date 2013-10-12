Preview: Georgia Tech at Brigham Young

Two teams that move the ball exceedingly well on the ground compare gaudy run games when Brigham Young hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets are seventh nationally, averaging 300 rushing yards, while the Cougars aren’t too far behind – averaging 277.8 to rank 13th. Brigham Young won its last two contests to move above .500 while Georgia Tech has lost consecutive outings after starting 3-0.

The teams also met in 2012 with BYU rolling to a 41-17 road victory and Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson hasn’t forgotten the disappointing feeling. “We did not play very well against them a year ago here,” Johnson said this week. “They kind of physically got after us and took us to the woodshed probably as good as any time since I’ve been here so it will be a challenge to see if we can play well in Provo.” The Cougars expect another large dose of Georgia Tech running plays. “Our front seven needs to be ready to come out and play,” senior middle linebacker Uani ‘Unga said. “They like to run that triple option and shove it down your throat.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Brigham Young –7

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-2): Sophomore quarterback Vad Lee has thrown seven touchdowns passes in 76 attempts, but is completing only 44.7 percent of his passes. Lee is an adept runner with 241 yards and stands second on the squad behind senior David Sims (325), who has yet to be dropped for a loss in 66 attempts this season. Defensively, sophomore safety Chris Milton has two interceptions and sophomore defensive end Adam Gotsis has a team-best four tackles for loss but the Yellow Jackets have just seven sacks in five games.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (3-2): The school once known for passing the ball all over the field has a run-oriented attack because sophomore quarterback Taysom Hill (1,019 yards) is a poor thrower saddled with a 43.3 completion percentage. Hill has run for a team-best 579 yards and six touchdowns, while sophomore running back Jamaal Williams has added 457 rushing yards. Defensively, standout senior outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has seven tackles for loss but only one sack, while ‘Unga has a team-high 45 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cougars have won two of the previous three meetings against Georgia Tech.

2. The Yellow Jackets have rushed for 324 or more yards in four of their five games.

3. BYU senior receiver Cody Hoffman hasn’t caught a touchdown pass this season after entering the season with 28 – third most in school history.

PREDICTION: Brigham Young 24, Georgia Tech 23