Brigham Young 38, Georgia Tech 20
October 13, 2013 / 2:47 AM / 4 years ago

Brigham Young 38, Georgia Tech 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Lee’s passing numbers to 7-of-20 for 133. Georgia Tech’s rushing numbers to 242.)

Brigham Young 38, Georgia Tech 20: Taysom Hill passed for 244 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score as the host Cougars downed the Yellow Jackets.

Jamaal Williams rushed for a touchdown and Cody Hoffman had a scoring reception as Brigham Young (4-2) won its third consecutive game. Alani Fua added a 51-yard interception return score as the Cougars sent Georgia Tech (3-3) to its third straight defeat.

Vad Lee scored on a 2-yard run for the Yellow Jackets but struggled for most of the contest. The sophomore quarterback was 7-for-20 for 133 yards and rushed for 41 yards on 21 attempts before being pulled.

Hill connected with Hoffman on a 45-yard scoring play in the opening quarter and Williams’ 2-yard run gave BYU a 14-7 edge with 5:47 left in the stanza. Hill’s 1-yard run pushed the Cougars’ lead to 24-10 with 4:53 left in the half before Georgia Tech’s Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal with 59 seconds left.

Fua’s interception return essentially iced the contest with 11:01 remaining. Algernon Brown added a 15-yard scoring run with 3:11 left to stretch the lead to 38-13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hoffman caught five passes to tie the school record of 221 held by Dennis Pitta and the touchdown reception was his 29th, tying Eric Drage for second in that category. … The Yellow Jackets rushed for 242 yards, 58 below their average. … Hill has thrown four touchdown passes over the past two games after having just one in BYU’s first four contests.

