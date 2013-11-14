Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Clemson has thrashed opposing defenses since being held to 14 points in a blowout loss to Florida State on Oct. 19, scoring 99 points in its past two games entering Thursday’s home contest against Georgia Tech. The No. 6 Tigers are 15th nationally in scoring as senior quarterback Tajh Boyd continues rewriting the school and ACC record books. Georgia Tech leads the Coastal Division with a 5-2 mark after a three-game winning streak, but must beat Clemson and avoid tying Miami and Virginia Tech atop the division standings to return to the conference title game.

Boyd’s four touchdowns in Clemson’s 59-10 rout of Virginia on Nov. 2 gave him 116 career touchdowns, most in ACC history, and he needs three more passing touchdowns to snap the conference record. Georgia Tech’s Jemea Thomas has won two of the past three ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors. The Yellow Jackets have improved defensively during their past three games, holding opponents to 35 points and recording a season-high five sacks in a 21-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 2.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -10

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-3, 5-2 ACC): It is no secret the Yellow Jackets want to run the football, averaging 311.2 yards on the ground, but 5-foot-7 A-back Robert Godhigh has established himself as Georgia Tech’s go-to back. Godhigh is averaging 11.3 yards of total offense per play, and 55 percent of his offensive touches result in first downs or touchdowns. Senior defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu has four sacks in his past two games and 25 in his career, six from the school career record.

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-1, 6-1 ACC): Sammy Watkins has benefited from Boyd’s strong season, needing just 18 yards to record his second career 1,000-yard receiving season and is 112 yards from the school’s career receiving yardage mark. Boyd is 41 rushing yards away from becoming the first quarterback in ACC history with at least 10,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. Defensive lineman Vic Beasley has 10 sacks in nine games, helping fuel a Clemson defense that has allowed 14 points or less six times.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson punter Bradley Pinion has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 20 of his 46 punts this season.

2. The Yellow Jackets allowed minus-5 yards rushing against Pittsburgh.

3. Georgia Tech leads the series 50-26-2, but Clemson is 11-6 against the Yellow Jackets at home.

PREDICTION: Clemson 33, Georgia Tech 20