Preview: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Clemson’s stirring victory over Notre Dame last week has bolstered the sixth-ranked Tigers’ ACC and playoff hopes heading into the heart of their schedule, starting Saturday at home against struggling Georgia Tech. But the Tigers know how dangerous the Yellow Jackets can be, and all they have to do is remember last year’s 28-6 loss in Atlanta.

“They kicked out butt last year, it’s just that simple,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters this week, days after the Tigers stopped the Fighting Irish on a two-point conversion to remain unbeaten. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Wayne Gallman lead an offense averaging 33.5 points, and the Tigers have shown resolve in beating Louisville and Notre Dame by a combined five points in their past two games. The Yellow Jackets have dropped three in a row, none more discouraging than blowing a 21-point home advantage last week to North Carolina. Quarterback Justin Thomas and Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense is struggling, but aim to get back on track against a Clemson defense that allowed 437 yards last week.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson, -7

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-3, 0-2 ACC): Thomas was stuffed on a fourth-down run and lost a key fumble during the Yellow Jackets’ meltdown last week, but the junior did complete 12-of-21 passes – after connecting on just 14-of-45 attempts in losses to Notre Dame and Duke. The Yellow Jackets are averaging only 212.7 yards rushing during their losing streak, nearly 100 yards below their season average (311.8). Georgia Tech expects defensive tackle Patrick Gamble (head injury) and running back TaQuon Marshall (undisclosed injury) to be available Saturday.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-0, 1-0 ACC): The Tigers sat on a 21-3 lead after three quarters last week by running Gallman (98 yards on 22 carries) and Watson (93 yards on 16 carries), but it nearly backfired after Clemson allowed 19 points in the fourth quarter. Watson is having a fantastic sophomore campaign, averaging 231 yards of total offense per game, and even with last week’s late struggles the Clemson defense is 12th nationally in scoring defense at 14.8 points. Defensive ends Shaq Lawson (second in the ACC with 10 tackles for loss) and Kevin Dodd (fifth in the league in sacks at 3.5) lead the Tigers’ defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech leads the ACC in scoring (41.4 points), but has averaged only 24.3 points during its losing streak.

2. Dodd was named ACC defensive lineman of the week after recording 3.5 tackles for loss last week; B.J. Goodson recorded an interception and recovered a fumble in receiving conference linebacker-of-the-week honors.

3. The Yellow Jackets have won six of the past nine meetings and lead the series 51-27-2.

PREDICTION: Clemson 28, Georgia Tech 20