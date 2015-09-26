Preview: Georgia Tech at Duke

Georgia Tech looked like one of the best teams in the country and a legitimate contender for an ACC title and a chance at the national championship playoff through the first two weeks of the season. The 20th-ranked Yellow Jackets will try to find that form again after crashing back to earth in a big way when they visit Duke on Saturday.

Georgia Tech set a number of program records on offense in outscoring Tulane and Alcorn State by a combined 134-16 in the first two games before going down 30-7 and eventually suffering a 30-22 loss at Notre Dame last week. “Clearly, we were disappointed with the way we played in the last game, so as soon as we can play again, it will be a good thing,” Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson told reporters. “I think that having a chance to open up conference play is a good way to try to put the last week behind us.” The Blue Devils went through a similar disappointment with a 19-10 home loss to Northwestern last week after a pair of easy wins against lesser competition to begin the season, and they are hoping to correct some offensive issues on third and fourth downs. “We’ve got to address a few things and then we have to just prepare ourselves with excellent habits for a great Georgia Tech team,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe told reporters.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN2. LINE: Georgia Tech -8.5

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2-1): The Yellow Jackets totaled 915 yards rushing in the first two games but were limited to 216 in the loss to the Fighting Irish and only a pair of touchdown passes in the final minute made the score respectable. “You put it behind you and move forward and get ready for the next game,” Johnson told reporters. “It is what you do.” Johnson should not have to work hard to motivate his players after Georgia Tech suffered one of its two losses to the Blue Devils last season, 31-25 at home as quarterback Justin Thomas threw a pair of interceptions.

ABOUT DUKE (2-1): Quarterback Thomas Sirk, who was used as a running back off the bench at Georgia Tech last season and ran for a pair of scores in the win, had his worst game since taking over the starting job in camp against Northwestern and struggled to complete passes down the field. “Certain reads, you have to be able to take what the defense gives you,” Sirk told reporters. “A lot of times, getting the ball to a back in space and letting him work one-on-one on a defender, that’s what it calls for.” Sirk has only thrown one interception in three games, and controlling the football will be a key to keeping the Yellow Jackets’ running attack off the field this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Last season’s setback snapped a 10-game winning streak for Georgia Tech in the series.

2. Duke has limited 13 of its last 16 opponents to 25 points or fewer.

3. In each of the last two seasons, the loser of this matchup has gone on to win the ACC Coastal Division.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 38, Duke 24