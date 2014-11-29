Tech’s big plays stun Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- To a man, the Georgia Tech players insist that winning the ACC championship is what ultimately matters.

But winning the state championship, something the current Tech players had never done, provided a measure of satisfaction.

It took a career-long 53-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to force overtime and a game-saving interception, but the Yellow Jackets pulled off a 30-24 victory Saturday before a stunned Sanford Stadium crowd.

“You know, it’s a rivalry game, so of course we’re going to take it a little bit more serious because with us being seniors we haven’t beaten UGA since we’ve been here,” running back Synjyn Days said.

“So that was one of the things coming into the season, on our goal board, was to beat UGA.”

Running back Zach Laskey’s third touchdown run, this one from two yards, put Tech ahead, 30-24, in overtime. But Georgia’s Ray Drew blocked the extra point.

The Bulldogs got to the Georgia Tech 9-yard-line on their overtime possession, but D.J. White stepped in front of Malcolm Mitchell on a slant route and intercepted quarterback Hutson Mason’s pass to end the game.

For the Bulldogs (9-3), it was the second gut-punch in as many days. Missouri’s victory over Arkansas on Friday knocked Georgia out of the SEC Championship Game.

It was an odd game that featured three blocked kicks -- two by Georgia, one by Tech -- a fake field goal by Georgia, a mishandled short kickoff, a fake pass attempt that turned into a fumble and four possessions inside the 5-yard line that didn’t yield a touchdown.

Related Coverage Preview: Georgia Tech at Georgia

Well, an offensive touchdown, that is.

Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas had the ball stripped by cornerback Damian Swann, who returned it 99 yards for a touchdown to put Georgia up, 14-7.

”The craziest part of the game to me was the third quarter,“ Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. ”We take eight, nine minutes off the clock and drive it all the way down to the other end and have it one the one.

“The next thing you know is that we’re down by seven, instead of being up by seven”

Georgia Tech (10-2) took the lead in overtime on a 2-yard scoring run by Zach Laskey. The fact that it even went to overtime was stunning.

Tech had taken a 21-17 lead, and then got the ball back at the Georgia 27 when the Bulldogs let a pooch kickoff bounce, and the Yellow Jackets recovered.

The Jackets missed a chance to put the game away there, however, when Thomas tried to pump-fake a pass and dropped the ball, giving Georgia one more possession.

The Bulldogs drove the length of the field, but their hopes came down to a fourth-and-goal play at the 3-yard-line. Mason hit Malcolm Mitchell for a touchdown that put Georgia ahead, 24-21, with 18 seconds left in regulation.

It seemed to be over then. But right when Bulldog fans thought they had escaped, an attempt by Georgia to avoid a long kickoff return backfired.

Lance Austin returned the short kick to the Georgia Tech 43. Thomas ran 21 yards to the Georgia 36 with four seconds left to set up Butker’s 53-yard field goal. His previous career long was 49 yards.

“It didn’t feel great off my foot,” Butker said. “I didn’t hit it real well. I knew it was straight, but I didn’t think it was going to be long enough.”

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 9, dropped to 9-3 and probably tumbled in the bowl selection order as well.

The Yellow Jackets have a chance to shake up the national picture, as they face Florida State in the ACC Championship Game.

It looked like Georgia might be in for a fun afternoon when the Bulldogs scored with ease on their first possession. But Tech gradually seized the momentum and dominated play from scrimmage, but couldn’t take the lead.

That finally changed with 4:22 left in the game when Zach Laskey burst through off right tackle for an eight-yard touchdown run, putting the Jackets up, 21-17.

Although Tech was dominating play, Georgia took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks in part to its first fake field since 1998, when Jim Donnan was the head coach.

Marshall Morgan set up for what looked like a 48-yard field goal attempt from the left hash mark. However, holder Adam Erickson flipped the ball over his shoulder to Morgan, who swept around right end and ran 28 yards to the Tech 3-yard-line.

But the Yellow Jackets held and forced Georgia to settle for Morgan’s 19-yard field goal.

Chubb broke a 65-yard run but was tackled as the Tech 1 by defensive back Chris Milton. Chubb tried twice to punch it in, but fumbled on the second attempt.

The Bulldogs came back and drove to the Georgia Tech 14, where they ran a toss to freshman running back Sony Michel. Michel darted for the first down, but lost the ball at the 1. The ball bounced into the end zone, where Tech recovered.

NOTES: This was the first overtime game between these rivals. ... Georgia Tech’s last victory over Georgia also came in Athens, in 2008. ... Georgia freshman RB Nick Chubb had 99 yards rushing in the first quarter and only 30 yards the rest of the game. ... The first half field goal block by Ray Drew was Georgia’s first since the Auburn game last season. ... The 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Damian Swann was the longest in Georgia history, breaking the record of 92 yards set by Sean Jones against Tennessee in 2003. ... QB Hutson Mason’s interception in overtime was his first since the Vanderbilt game, seven games earlier.