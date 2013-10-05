Preview: Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.)

Georgia Tech’s hopes to repeat as ACC Coastal Division champion took a big hit with a loss to Virginia Tech last week, and the Yellow Jackets must get their vaunted triple-option rushing attack going at 14th-ranked Miami on Saturday. Georgia Tech can ill afford to lose two conference games in a nine-day span, but rushing for 129 yards – as it did against the Hokies – probably will not bode well for the Yellow Jackets. The Hurricanes have not allowed more than 139 yards rushing this season.

Miami pens its conference slate against the Yellow Jackets and brings a six-game winning streak into the matchup. The Hurricanes have breezed through most of their early-season schedule - other than a five-point victory against Florida - and outscored their other three opponents 160-34. Georgia Tech committed three turnovers last week and was penalized nine times – including five false-start penalties in the first half – leading head coach Paul Johnson to lament to reporters after the game, “I’ve told you all along we’re not very good with the option. We’re terrible, in fact, and it showed.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Miami -5.5

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-1, 2-1 ACC): Sophomore quarterback Vad Lee shined in the Yellow Jackets’ first three games – all victories – but he struggled mightily against the Hokies, completing just seven passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. Georgia Tech ranks 10th nationally with 291.3 rushing yards per game. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets are ninth nationally in total defense and have not allowed a point after halftime in four of their past six contests.

ABOUT MIAMI (4-0): The Hurricanes committed four turnovers in last week’s 49-21 victory over South Florida, but overcame the sloppiness with 540 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Stephen Morris passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns before hurting his right ankle early in the second quarter but the injury is not expected to hamper him this week. Miami’s pass rush has progressed tremendously since last season, registering 16 sacks (four more than in 2012).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami trails in the series 10-8, but has won the past four meetings, including a 42-36 overtime triumph in Atlanta last season.

2. Georgia Tech junior S and KR Jamal Golden will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered Sept. 21 against North Carolina.

3. The Hurricanes have not trailed this season, one of five schools (Louisville, Ohio State, Texas Tech and Washington) to not play from behind so far in 2013.

PREDICTION: Miami 24, Georgia Tech 17