Miami 38, Georgia Tech 21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami spotted Georgia Tech an early touchdown, then rolled off 31 consecutive points to post a 38-21 victory in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of Coastal Division also-rans on Saturday.

The Hurricanes (7-4, 4-3 in the ACC) took advantage of four Tech turnovers to score three of their four touchdowns in sending the Yellow Jackets (3-8, 1-7) to their eighth loss in their last nine games.

Freshman running back Mark Walton scored three touchdowns, two on short runs and one a 25-yard reception, and kicker Michael Badgley booted a school record-tying 57-yard field goal for Miami.

The Hurricanes also scored after defensive end Ufomba Kamulu returned a fumble 45 yards to just short of the goal line, where his fumble into the end zone was recovered by linebacker Jermaine Grace.

Quarterback Brad Kaaya passed for 300 yards for Miami. In addition to his touchdown pass, Kaaya had completions of 46, 46, and 42 yards to set up scores.

Georgia Tech put together a six-play, 62-yard scoring drive on its first possession.

But the Yellow Jackets lost starting quarterback Justin Thomas to an undisclosed injury later in the quarter and didn’t score again until a little more than 10 minutes remained in the game, which was delayed by lightning in the area for a half-an-hour in the third quarter.

The Jackets got fourth-quarter touchdowns on short runs by quarterback Matthew Jordan and running back Clinton Lynch.