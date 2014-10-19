North Carolina 48, Georgia Tech 43: Marquise Williams passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns, and T.J. Logan scored with 11 seconds left as the host Tar Heels snapped a four-game losing streak.

Williams led North Carolina (3-4, 1-2 ACC) down the field after Georgia Tech’s DeAndre Smelter scored on a 75-yard reverse with 3:07 to play to give the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-2) a 43-42 advantage, setting up Logan’s 2-yard run for the game winner. Williams finished 38-of-47 and added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Ryan Switzer caught nine passes for 136 yards and two scores.

Justin Thomas completed 8-of-18 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-2), who lost their second consecutive game. Charles Perkins led the Yellow Jackets with 79 yards rushing on seven carries, while Zach Laskey added 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams put the Tar Heels ahead 28-24 with his touchdown run with 8:13 left in the third and Romar Morris’ 3-yard run pushed the North Carolina lead to 35-24, but Thomas’ 46-yard scoring strike to Smelter on the opening play of the fourth quarter brought Georgia Tech within 35-31. Williams hit Mack Hollins from 36 yards out on fourth-and-6 for a 42-31 lead before Laskey’s 14-yard run with eight minutes left and Smelter’s scamper with 3:07 to play put the Yellow Jackets ahead by one.

Laskey rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, but Williams’ 8-yard scoring pass to Bug Howard evened the score at 7 late in the period. After Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal made it 10-7 Georgia Tech early in the second, Williams and Switzer connected on touchdown passes of 68 and 15 yards before Thomas found Tony Zenon from 12 yards out with 1:26 left to bring the Yellow Jackets within 21-17 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for 1,190 yards of total offense – 611 for Georgia Tech, 579 for North Carolina. … Williams set a school record for most completions in a game and has passed for more than 300 yards in three of his past four games. … Logan rushed for a career-high 75 yards on 14 carries.