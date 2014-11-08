Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State

North Carolina State comes into Saturday’s home game against Georgia Tech in an unfamiliar position: looking to win consecutive ACC contests. The Wolfpack snapped a four-game losing streak and ended a 12-game skid in conference games with last week’s 24-17 victory at Syracuse, using Pharoah McKever’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown to take control and give second-year head coach Dave Doeren his first ACC victory. Now the Wolfpack look to build on a strong defensive performance when they face a Georgia Tech offense averaging 35.7 points in ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets have rebounded from two straight losses last month with a pair of stellar performances, the latest a 35-10 victory last week over Virginia in which running back Synjyn Days posted his second consecutive 100-yard rushing effort. Georgia Tech has forced eight turnovers during its two-game winning streak while scoring 91 points in victories over Pittsburgh and the Cavaliers. N.C. State limited Syracuse to 345 yards and recorded eight sacks – tops in an ACC game in 10 years.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Georgia Tech, -4

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (7-2, 4-2 ACC): Days has filled in admirably for injured running back Zach Laskey (shoulder), rushing for 257 yards the past two games, but the real story for the Yellow Jackets continues to be quarterback Justin Thomas. He has thrown 14 touchdowns in Georgia Tech’s run-heavy offense, while adding 721 yards and four scores on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have scored 87 points off 18 turnovers this season.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (5-4, 1-4 ACC): Doeren admitted to reporters Monday, “nobody has stopped Georgia Tech,” but the Wolfpack limited Syracuse to 38 rushing yards last week and forced three turnovers while recording 21 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has completed 61.3 percent of his passes and fired 17 touchdowns, completing 20-of-32 passes last week. Defensive end Art Norman has 5 ½ sacks, 2 ½ coming against Syracuse.

EXTRA POINTS

1. N.C. State K Niklas Sade kicked three field goals last week, moving into first place on the school’s all-time list with 52.

2. Thomas is 45 yards away from 1,000 in his career; Days is 182 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark.

3. Georgia Tech leads the series 17-10, winning six of the past seven matchups played at N.C. State.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 37, N.C. State 24