Georgia Tech 56, North Carolina State 23: Synjyn Days rushed for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive game, and the visiting Yellow Jackets used two defensive touchdowns to rout the Wolfpack.

D.J. White’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown and Quayshawn Nealy’s 43-yard fumble return for a score in the second quarter were part of a 28-0 burst for Georgia Tech (8-2, 5-2 ACC), which won its third in a row. Days rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, quarterback Justin Thomas added 60 yards on six carries with a score, and Tim Byerly rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a score.

Jacoby Brissett completed 18-of-35 passes for 213 yards and rushed for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown for the Wolfpack (5-5, 1-5), who have lost 13 of their past 14 conference contests. Bo Hines caught six passes for 70 yards, but the Wolfpack allowed 30 or more points for the fifth time in six games.

Days’ 53-yard burst up the middle with two seconds left in the opening quarter put Georgia Tech ahead 14-13, and White picked off Brissett and raced down the right sideline for a touchdown with 9:26 remaining before halftime. Nealy scooped up a fumble after Tyler Marcordes sacked Brissett and rumbled untouched down the left sideline a little more than two minutes later, and Byerly’s 2-run scoring run with 28 seconds left in the half made it 35-13.

Niklas Sade’s 46-yard field goal brought N.C. State within 35-16 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets blew it open in the third quarter on Byerly’s 1-yard TD run and Matt Connors’ 3-yard score. Thomas opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, but the Wolfpack responded with Brissett’s 15-yard scoring scamper and Matt Dayes’ 17-yard TD run to give N.C. State a short-lived 13-7 advantage with 1:45 left in the opening period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both Days and Thomas surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards as Georgia Tech rushed for 479 yards, the 46th time under head coach Paul Johnson the Yellow Jackets have totaled 300-plus yards on the ground. … Nealy also intercepted a pass as Georgia Tech forced three turnovers. … Sade, who had an extra point blocked, finished with a field goal and two extra points to move within one point of Ted Brown’s school scoring record (312).